Evenflo car seats recalled due to faulty buckle

The recall involves certain Evenflo Embrace 35 rear-facing infant child restraints equipped with an Amsafe QT1 buckle.

U.S. safety regulators say over time the buckles on the seats can become hard to unlatch.

That can make it difficult to get a child out of the seat in an emergency.

The seats affected were made at various times from December 2011 through May of last year.

Evenflo will notify registered owners and provide a remedy kit, including a replacement buckle.

Consumers with questions can call Evenflo at 800-490-7591, or click here to visit the company’s website.