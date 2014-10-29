Great State: Weatherford Artist Takes Fall Leaves to New, Colorful Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEATHERFORD, OKLAHOMA -- Where the colors of Fall leave off and fade, the many-colored tapestries of artist E.K. Jeong take over.

"I plan it as one way," she says, "then, eventually, I change my mind and work with a completely different set of tones, but it still works."

As an artist and professor at Southwestern Oklahoma State University she had friends who taught her to grow a garden.

She took it up in her own way by examining the intricacies of each leaf that grew.

Jeong says, "I fell in love with this little life that's growing and that has so many textures and lines, and quality, and the colors."

She took those ideas to a sketch book and then to experimentation with wool fibers attached to a felt structure.

E.K. demonstrates, "So, basically, when I place this (a few strands of colored wool). Then I use this barbed needle to push it down."

Here series of leaves explore the complicated veins, the texture, and many layers of these wonders of nature, but only as a starting point.

"Sometimes I think I'm controlling the process, but maybe not."

E.K.'s pallette of color goes way beyond the season.

By crossing different color threads she creates colored hues that nature can't.

Each leaf is almost a full season on its own.

"How long does one leaf take you to finish?" asks a visitor to her classroom studio.

"If I were to work every day, probably about two weeks," she replies.

Eventually she has a work like no other, no leaf the same, like nature only without any limitations at all.

Jeong says, "The process gives me great joy."

E.K. Jeong's work is on display at the Verbode Gallery at 415 N. Broadway in Oklahoma City through the end of October.

For more information on Jeong's exhibit or the Verbode Gallery go to http://www.facebook.com/Verbode