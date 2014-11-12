× Agents, investigators searching for clues in cold case murder

BRAY, Okla. – Authorities are looking for clues in the 2006 murder case of an Oklahoma woman.

In 2006, skeletal remains were found on a rural property in the area of Bailey Rd. and Sandhill Rd.

DNA testing confirmed the remains are those of 55-year-old Rose Bagley, who was reported missing in May of 2006.

Investigators have spent the last several years running through leads.

In March, authorities discovered more remains in an area pond.

OSBI agents, deputies with the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office, a forensic anthropologist with the medical examiner’s office and an archaeologist with OU’s Crime Scene Archaeology Recovery Group will begin digging for evidence in the pond.