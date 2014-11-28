Federal court ruling could soon affect Oklahoma sex offenders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Thousands of Oklahoma sex offenders could soon have free reign on the internet after a federal appeals court ruled it’s a 1st amendment violation to monitor their online activity.

Right now, most sex offenders in our state are not allowed to use the internet.

The recent ruling was on a California case, but it’s expected that the federal court that oversees Oklahoma cases will likely review it and make a similar ruling.

That has a lot of metro parents concerned.

It’s no secret that most kids spend a lot of time online whether it’s Facebook or image-sharing sites.

Soon, sex offenders in Oklahoma could be on those same sites too.

A federal court has just ruled that sex offenders have the constitutional right to use the internet.

“It`s going to happen here too. It`s just a matter of time before a case goes before the court and some sex offender challenges it and says, ‘I have a first amendment right to get on the internet just like anyone else,’” attorney David Slane said.

For years, most sex offenders in Oklahoma haven’t been allowed to use the internet.

It’s a blanket rule that goes along with keeping them away from parks, schools, and day cares.

Some attorneys who represent sex offenders say not being able to use the internet is unfair, at a time when everything is online.

“If someone’s on the computer looking at child pornography, clearly we need to have rules for that person getting on the internet. But if someone simply urinates on the side of the road coming from a bar, we have no reason to believe they`re going to get on the internet and do anything wrong anyway,” Slane said.

The thought of more potential predators online has parents concerned.

“There`s no telling what could be going on, when you step away for a minute and you can`t watch over their shoulder all the time, as they get older especially,” Lauren Chandler said.

There are ways to protect your kids.

Social media expert Patrick Allmond says the easiest way is the parental controls on your wireless router.

“There are settings usually inside of a wireless router where you can say this computer can go to these websites or can't go to these websites,” Allmond said.

Some parents think they shouldn’t have to take these precautions.

“I think sex offenders should be locked up, throw away the key, and not let out,” Courtney Botts said.

If a registered sex offender creates a Facebook page, the company monitors that, and it will delete the page.

Some legal experts think this case will go to the Supreme Court.