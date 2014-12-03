Airman surprises mom for the holidays at Yukon school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUKON, Okla. - A metro mom and teacher got a special surprise in class Wednesday when her son, an Airman stationed at the Travis Air Force base in California, came home to surprise her in front of all her students.

It was an emotional reunion with a lot of tears.

While he won't be home for Christmas, he came back early to celebrate with his family.

His mom, Trecia Laird, was super surprised.

"We're going to do everything Christmas we can. We're going to Christmas lights in Yukon, we're going to put Christmas trees up, we're going to listen to music, we're going to watch a Christmas movie, we're going to have hot chocolate,” said Laird.

The surprise didn't end there.

Airman Logan, had one more stop to make.

He wanted to surprise his brother, Josh, a Freshman at Yukon High School.

The secret reunion has been in the works for months and there were a couple of close calls.

Logan's dad, who also served in the Air Force, said moments like these make him very proud.

"For Cody to come and surprise his mother like that I think it shows what kind of son he is, what kind of man he is,” said Brian Logan.

He reflected on his son's accomplishments.

"I see myself actually. I see a young man that was lost at one point but found a way to get his life going,” said Logan.

"I've seen him blossom into a great young man that we want him to be,” said Cody’s Grandfather Leon Logan.

With the whole family standing side by side, this Holiday season just got a little more Merry.

See a typo? Report it here.