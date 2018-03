× Perine, Hill, and Ogbah Honored By Big 12 Football Coaches

Oklahoma running back Samaje Perine, Oklahoma State running back Tyreek Hill, and his teammate defensive lineman Emmanul Ogbah were all honored by the Big 12 coaches on Wednesday when the postseason honors were announced.

Perine is the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year, while Hill is the Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year.

Ogbah was named the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Perine and Ogbah were named First Team All-Big 12, while Hill was Second Team All-Big 12 as a kick returner.

Oklahoma had six players named First Team: Perine, wide receiver Sterling Shepard, offensive lineman Tyrus Thompson and Daryl Williams, linebacker Eric Striker, and cornerback Zack Sanchez.

OSU’s lone first team pick was defensive lineman Emmanual Ogbah.

OU also had four more selections to the Second Team: fullback Aaron Ripkowski, offensive lineman Adam Shead, and defensive lineman Chuka Ndulue and Jordan Phillips.

Here is the complete list of the postseason Big 12 awards as named by the coaches:

CHUCK NEINAS COACH OF THE YEAR: Gary Patterson, TCU (14th year) OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Trevone Boykin, TCU, QB, Jr, Dallas, Texas DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Paul Dawson, TCU, LB, Sr, Dallas, Texas OFFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Tyreek Hill, Oklahoma State, ATH, Jr, Pearson, Ga. DEFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Shaq Riddick, West Virginia, DL, Sr, Akron, Ohio OFFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Samaje Perine, Oklahoma, RB, Pflugerville, Texas DEFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Kamari Cotton-Moya, Iowa State, DB, Bakersfield, Calif. SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tyler Lockett, Kansas State, PR/KR, Sr, Tulsa, Okla. CO-OFFENSIVE LINEMEN OF THE YEAR: Spencer Drango, Baylor, Jr, Cedar Park, Texas

B.J. Finney, Kansas State, Sr, Andale, Kan. DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR: Emmanuel Ogbah, Oklahoma State, So, Houston, Texas

2014 All-Big 12 Football First Team OFFENSE Pos. Player School Class Hometown/Previous School QB Trevone Boykin TCU Jr. Dallas, Texas/West Mesquite RB Shock Linwood Baylor So. Linden, Texas/Llinden-Kildare RB Samaje Perine Oklahoma Fr. Pflugerville, Texas/Hendrickson FB Glenn Gronkowski Kansas State So. Amherst, N.Y./Williamsville North WR Tyler Lockett * Kansas State Sr. Tulsa, Okla./Booker T. Washington WR Sterling Shepard Oklahoma Jr. Oklahoma City, Okla./Heritage Hall WR Kevin White West Virginia Sr. Plainfield, N.J./Emmaus/Lackawanna College TE EJ Bibbs ^ Iowa State Sr. Chicago, Ill./Bogan/Arizona Western CC OL Spencer Drango * Baylor Jr. Cedar Park, Texas/Cedar Park OL B.J. Finney * Kansas State Sr. Andale, Kan./Andale OL Daryl Williams ^ Oklahoma Sr. Lake Dallas, Texas/Lake Dallas OL Tyrus Thompson Oklahoma Sr. Pflugerville, Texas/Pflugerville OL Le’Raven Clark ^ Texas Tech Jr. Rockdale, Texas/Rockdale PK Jaden Oberkrom TCU Jr. Arlington, Texas/Martin KR/PR Tyler Lockett * Kansas State Sr. Tulsa, Okla./Booker T. Washington DEFENSE Pos. Player School Class Hometown/Previous School DL Andrew Billings Baylor So. Waco, Texas/Waco DL Shawn Oakman Baylor Jr. Lansdowne, Pa./Penn Wood/Penn State DL Ryan Mueller * Kansas State Sr. Leawood, Kan./St. Thomas Aquinas DL Emmanuel Ogbah Oklahoma State So. Houston, Texas/George Bush DL Malcolm Brown Texas Jr. Brenham, Texas/Brenham LB Ben Heeney ^ Kansas Sr. Hutchinson, Kan./Hutchinson LB Eric Striker ^ Oklahoma Jr. Seffner, Fla./Armwood LB Paul Dawson TCU Sr. Dallas, Texas/Skyline/Trinity Valley CC DB JaCorey Shepherd Kansas Sr. Mesquite, Texas/Mesquite Horn DB Randall Evans Kansas State Sr. Miami, Fla./Palmetto DB Zack Sanchez Oklahoma So. Fort Worth, Texas/Central DB Chris Hackett TCU Jr. Tyler, Texas/John Tyler DB Karl Joseph West Virginia Jr. Orlando, Fla./Edgewater P Trevor Pardula Kansas Sr. San Jose, Calif./Leigh/De Anza College * – Repeat first team selection from last season.

^ – Second Team selection in 2013.

Players listed at each position alphabetically by school. 2014 All-Big 12 Football Second Team OFFENSE Pos. Player School Class Hometown/Previous School QB Bryce Petty~ Baylor Sr. Midlothian, Texas/Midlothian QB Jake Waters Kansas State Sr. Council Bluffs, Iowa/Iowa Western CC RB Aaron Green TCU Jr. San Antonio, Texas/Madison/Nebraska RB Malcolm Brown + Texas Sr. Cibolo, Texas/Steele RB DeAndre Washington Texas Tech Jr. Missouri City, Texas/T. Marshall FB Aaron Ripkowski Oklahoma Sr. Dayton, Texas/Dayton WR Corey Coleman Baylor So. Richardson, Texas/Pearce WR Curry Sexton Kansas State Sr. Abilene, Kan./Abilene WR Josh Doctson TCU Jr. Mansfield, Texas/Legacy/Wyoming TE Jimmay Mundine Kansas Sr. Denison, Texas/Denison OL Cody Whitehair + Kansas State Sr. Abilene, Kan./Abilene OL Adam Shead Oklahoma Sr. Cedar Hill, Texas/Cedar Hill OL Joey Hunt TCU Jr. El Campo, Texas/El Campo OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai TCU Jr. Haltom, Texas/Haltom OL Mark Glowinski West Virginia Sr. Wilkes-Barre, Pa./GAR Memorial/Lackawanna College PK Josh Lambert West Virginia So. Garland, Texas/Garland KR/PR Tyreek Hill Oklahoma State Jr. Pearson, Ga./Coffee/Garden City CC DEFENSE Pos. Player School Class Hometown/Previous School DL Chuka Ndulue Oklahoma Sr. Dallas, Texas/Dallas Jesuit Prep DL Jordan Phillips Oklahoma So. Towanda, Kan./Circle DL Chucky Hunter + TCU Sr. West Monroe, La./West Monroe DL Cedric Reed + Texas Sr. Cleveland, Texas/Cleveland DL Pete Robertson Texas Tech Jr. Longview, Texas/Longview LB Bryce Hager Baylor Sr. Austin, Texas/Westlake LB Jonathan Truman Kansas State Sr. Kechi, Kan./Kapaun Mt. Carmel LB Jordan Hicks Texas Sr. Cincinnati, Ohio/Lakota West DB Dante Barnett Kansas State Jr. Tulsa, Okla./Booker T. Washington DB Danzel McDaniel Kansas State Jr. Dolton, Ill./Dodge City CC DB Sam Carter + TCU Sr. New Orleans, La./Alief Hastings DB Kevin White TCU Sr. Round Rock, Texas/Stony Point DB Quandre Diggs Texas Sr. Angleton, Texas/Angleton P Spencer Roth ~ Baylor Sr. Knoxville, Tenn./Catholic A tie in voting created an additional second-team quarterback & running back spot.

+ – Repeat second team selection from last season.

~ – 2013 first team selection