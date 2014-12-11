Great State: OU Professor Teaches Musicians Should Train Muscles Just Like Athletes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, OKLAHOMA -- If you take a yoga class you might be familiar with stretching exercises like the Swinging Bridge or the Breath of Joy.

If you've taken an anatomy class maybe you know what rhomboid muscles do or how the lavater scapulae works.

But musicians?

Those subjects are not generally in a key they're used to playing outside of Hal Grossman's classes.

Grossman chuckles, "I'm not sure why. They really should be."

Grossman is now a professor at the University of Oklahoma. He's spent years, not only playing an instrument (violin), but learning all the small, control muscles that go into playing the right way.

"Absolutely," he says. "I mean, it's not un-common for kids to quit playing a string instrument, or any instrument, because it just hurts."

A year ago Erika Burns could only muster ten minutes of practice before pain forced her to stop.

Now she's learning something called The Grossman Method which is designed to help other young players before their pain even starts.

Burns says, "I think the only reason I can keep going on is because I'm learning how to play with less tension."

Athletes already know this stuff.

Musicians are catching up thanks to workshops like these where music teachers are learning to pass along the importance of warm-up and cool down, of stretching the little muscles that often bunch up under stress.

'No pain, all gain' preaches the Grossman Method, and the violin fixer behind it.

Grossman went back to school to study anatomy and bio-mechanics. He is also a certified yoga instructor.

If you'd like to learn more about The Grossman Method go to http://www.thegrossmanmethod.com‎