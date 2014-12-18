Cute alert! Quadruplets in Christmas stockings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brace yourself...this may be the cutest thing ever.

Take a look at these quadruplets in Christmas stockings.

The four babies were born premature at 25 weeks in September.

Each weighed less than two pounds.

Now, Alyssa, Carter, Miles, and Bentley are more than two-months-old and weigh only five-pounds each.

They will spend the holidays at the University of Colorado hospital where they were born.

Proud parents Grant and Amanda Sallaska say they should be able to come home shortly after the new year.

See a mistake? Report a typo here.