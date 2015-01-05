× Alleged scammer continues to target Oklahomans

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. – Cleveland County officials are warning Oklahoma residents of a scam.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office says someone is calling Oklahomans claiming to be a sheriff’s office employee.

Officials say the caller is telling people that a warrant has been issued for their arrest because they missed jury duty.

The suspect has allegedly told people that if they send him money, they will not be arrested.

Similar incidents have been reported to the sheriff’s office since May of 2014.

Sheriff Joe Lester said detectives are investigating the calls.

“If you receive a call from this individual, hang up and immediately call the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office and report the incident,” Lester said. “Do not send this person money for any reason or meet him in public.”

Officials say the caller has called from a variety of phone numbers, but each number beings with the 405 area code with a 240 prefix

If you receive a similar phone call, officials are asking you to hang up and report it to law enforcement immediately.

