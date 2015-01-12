× Police: Mother, boyfriend arrested after toddlers found living in disturbing conditions

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two Oklahoma City residents are facing an array of charges after allegedly living in a house of filth with young children.

Officers were originally called to the home after a witness reported that a woman was duct taping children inside the house.

When police arrived, they allegedly found the apartment in disarray.

According to the arrest affidavit, the apartment smelled of “urine” and “feces.”

Also, the report says trash and dog feces were “all over the carpet where there were children’s toys located.”

Officers also found used condoms near one of the toddler’s cribs, along with “numerous burnt marijuana cigarettes.”

Authorities say the children, who are only 2-years-old and 3-years-old, had several bruises and scrapes across their bodies.

Police immediately arrested 22-year-old Levinda Wolfchief and 21-year-old Damien Hudspath on two counts of child abuse, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor, maintaining a house where drugs are used and possession of drug paraphernalia.

