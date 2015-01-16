Busted: Oklahoma Animal Welfare confiscates hundreds of birds in cock fighting bust

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police and animal welfare officers discovered a massive cock-fighting ring in the heart of northwest Oklahoma City.

On Wednesday, authorities found hundreds of roosters and hens on a property near N. MacArthur Blvd. and N.W. 16th St.

Dozens of syringes and steroids, which are typically used in cock-fighting, were found on the property as well.

Trace Lyons with Animal Welfare says they had to put down over 200 roosters because of their agitated state.

"We don't want these birds getting out and trying to attack a person, 'cause they will." Lyons said.

Fortunately, they were able to keep most of the hens and plan to adopt them out.

Lyons says the birds were forced to live in horrific conditions, some of the pens were even filled with mutilated chicken carcasses.

"To see it in person, it was, it was almost grotesque." Lyons said.

As of now, no arrests have been made, but Lyons says he will be speaking with police and the district attorney about filing charges for the cruelty these birds suffered.

"These birds are out of their minds. They were conditioned to a point where they were very hard to handle. It just has to stop." Lyons said.

