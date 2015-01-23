PBR pros compete on the gun range before battling the bulls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY-- It’s time to get your cowboy on this weekend at the Professional Bull Riding Series at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Before the big event, NewsChannel 4’s Lacey Lett and Ashley Kringen went head-to-head with the pros, with a different kind of competition: Target shooting.

Loyal fans joined our reporters for the fun.

“My friend and I won the Jake FM, KFOR contest to meet the bull riders and to do the gun competition, so we went around town taking pictures with the L.J. standees,” said Caitlyn Williams.

Now they're meeting face-to-face, a more personal experience only Oklahomans can get.

'It's really neat that they come to Oklahoma City, especially since it's a three-day event. Some of the cities just get one or two days and so it's really neat.'

Pro rider and Oklahoman, L.J. Jenkins isn't as confident at the gun range.

"You know, I'm not much of a gun shooter. But I have shot a gun before, so we're going to have some fun with it today,” said L.J. Jenkins.

However on the bull, it's a different story.

'You know you're going to get the best bulls around,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins said he gets a rush every time he hears the buzzer.

'I'm nervous, but it's not it's because I'm nervous about getting hurt because that's just part of the game. I'm more nervous because I don't want to fail,” said Jenkins.

Which always has fans on the edge of their seats.

"It's neat to see who wins and who doesn't have as good of rides, and then to see them come back the next weekend. It's just really unpredictable,” said Williams.

PBR weekend kicks of Friday and runs through Sunday.

For more information visit pbr.com

