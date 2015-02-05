Plus-size model Ashley Graham featured in 2015 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition

The upcoming Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue will feature the magazine’s first ever plus-size model.

Model Ashley Graham will appear in the magazine as part of an ad for Swimsuits For All.

“We are entering the curvy girl era and when all eyes are on the bikini babes of Sports Illustrated, it would be a great time to have the conversation about the rise of the curvy girl,” a spokeswoman for the magazine said in an email to WPIX.

“I know my curves are sexy and I want everyone else to know that theirs are too. There is no reason to hide and every reason to flaunt,” Graham said in a press release. “The world is ready for more curves in bikinis. Swimsuits For All” helps women feel confident and sexy in swimsuits and I am so thrilled to be a part of the #CurvesinBikinis campaign!”

Swimsuits For All has been around since 2005 and has “elevated the conversation around what it means to be confident and feel sexy in a swimsuit.”

The magazine is on newsstands on February 9.

