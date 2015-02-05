× RadioShack facing bankruptcy

FORT WORTH, Tex. — RadioShack is facing bankruptcy as “In recent years, the Company has faced significant financial and operational challenges,” according to a statement from the electronic company.

RadioShack has been looking for ways to avoid bankruptcy, including “seeking a strategic buyer of the Company’s assets.” The company is hoping a buyer will minimize the affects of a transition on its employees.

The company statement also said, “But if RadioShack is unable to secure a strategic buyer by March 13, 2015, it is likely that the Company will be forced to permanently close all of the Support Facilities in their entirety.”

However, even if someone offers to buy RadioShack before the March cutoff date, “it is possible that a buyer could implement layoffs after the sale, meaning that some employees at the Support Facilities could be permanently separated from employment after March 13, 2015.”

In the case of closure, 344 employees are expected to be affected.

“These steps are the culmination of a thorough process intended to drive maximum value for our stakeholders,” RadioShack’s chief executive officer, Joe Magnacca said.

