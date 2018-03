× Update: All lanes are back open after semi fire closes parts of the Turner Turnpike

WELLSTON, Okla. – Westbound lanes of the Turner Turnpike near Wellston were closed early Wednesday morning due to a semi truck on fire.

According to officials, the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. and caused traffic trouble into the commuting hours.

Around 6:50 a.m., officials announced all lanes are back open.

