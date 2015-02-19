× Police: Oklahoma City teen arrested after assaulting paramedics

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police arrested an Oklahoma City teenager for allegedly assaulting a paramedic.

On Wednesday, officers were called to an assault in the 4600 block of N.W. 19th St.

A witness told police dispatchers that someone was assaulted and was left lying in the parking lot.

When authorities arrived, they found 19-year-old Jaxon Miller with several bruises and cuts on his face.

According to the arrest affidavit, Miller started swinging at paramedics as they were treating him for his injuries.

The report claims Miller was screaming and cursing at paramedics, along with threatening to beat them.

Miller was arrested for two counts of assault and battery on a city official, public drunkenness and assault and battery upon emergency medical care providers.

