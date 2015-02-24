× Oklahoma restaurant owner paying thousands to resolve sexual harassment suit

MIAMI, Okla. – An Oklahoma restaurant owner has agreed to pay thousands of dollars to resolve a sexual harassment suit.

Yun Chang, owner of Chinese Chef’s Buffet, Inc. in Miami, Oklahoma is accused of widespread predatory sexual harassment.

According to the Oklahoma Office of the Attorney General, Chang preyed upon employees by engaging in severe and pervasive sexual harassment. Other alleged abuses included international retaliation against three victims.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt released a statement saying he secured a judgement in the suit against the restaurant owner.

“The Attorney General’s Office brought swift action against this business and its owner not only to protect its employees from both discrimination and harassment, but also to send a strong message that sexual harassment will not be tolerated in Oklahoma,” Attorney General Pruitt said. “No one should ever be subjected to discrimination or harassment. The terms of this judgment will ensure Chinese Chef Buffet and its owner comply with the law and provide a safe work environment free from any form of sexual harassment, discrimination or retaliation.”

Change agreed to pay $21,000 to resolve the suit.

He will also be required to provide harassment and discrimination prevention training for all employees of his restaurant.

Report a typo