OKLAHOMA CITY – The sun is out to play for the weekend!

On Saturday, temperatures will be in the 60s across the state, dropping into the upper 30s Saturday night.

On Sunday, temperatures will start out in the lower 40s and jump back into the 60s for most of Oklahoma.

However, there is a slight chance for scattered showers in southern parts of the state, leaving the south with temps in the 50s.

By the end of next week, we’ll get a taste of spring!

See a mistake? Report a typo here.