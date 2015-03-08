Watch: Man proposes to girlfriend every day for a year without her knowing

In a video which has recently gone viral, one man puts the love, dedication and devotion he has for his girlfriend on display.

Dean Smith decided during his girlfriend Jennifer’s birthday in 2014 that he would spend the next year planning to ask her to be his wife without letting her in on the secret.

After filming parts of his video daily over the next year, Smith recruited Jennifer’s friends and family to help him propose to her in person while they were on vacation in Aruba.

“Devotion and dedication! Lot of love went into making this proposal! Dean proposes to Jennifer at the beautiful Playa Linda Resort in Aruba on her birthday, January 8, 2015,” reads the video’s description.

