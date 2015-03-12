× 3 people taken to hospital after officer-involved wreck

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two Oklahoma City officers were involved in a car accident Wednesday night.

Officials say a police cruiser and another vehicle were involved in an accident around 9 p.m. near Southeast 149th and Hiwassee.

Two officers were in the same police cruiser at the time of the accident.

Authorities say the two officers and the driver of the other vehicle were all transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say the accident was not head-on.

