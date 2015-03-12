Extreme fire danger expected for several days

Reports: Former Sooner runningback reunites with Bradford, signs with Eagles

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – A pair of Sooner athletes who were known for their connection on the field may be in the same city again.

On Tuesday, the St. Louis Rams traded quarterback Sam Bradford to the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to ESPN, Cowboys runningback Demarco Murray reached out the Eagles when he learned his friend and former roommate would be traded to the team.

Murray just won the rushing title in 2014 for the Dallas Cowboys.

Last season, he rushed for 1,845 yards and 13 touchdowns.

According to USA Today, the Eagles will sign Murray on a five-year, $42 million contract.

