Woman’s story about her insane frostbite goes viral

Warning: Some of the images may be graphic to some viewers

An Australian woman’s story about her insane frostbite is going viral.

On her imgur page, the woman says she was visiting Canada when she suffered extreme frostbite after a massive night out.

“The background is basically i got way too wastey-pants one night in a new town in Saskatchewan (pronounced “Sas – catch – you – wan” if you’re curious) trying to make some friends and settle in. I was blackout drunk by midnight, with no phone, no money and no idea where i was and i couldn’t find my way home,” she wrote. “This is me and my friends a few hours before i disappeared. (I’m in the middle) Last i was seen was 2.30am. Now don’t mistake for this for a sob story, theres no complaining here. Just pure unadulterated idiocy.”

According to Mashable, the woman, identified as Emma Quirk, says she passed out around 2:30 a.m. in -30 degrees Celsius before she was found at 5:45 a.m.

When she woke up in the hospital, the nurse told her some pretty terrifying news.

“A nurse told me that best case scenario I keep my fingers. Worst case, I lose my hands,” she remembered.

Quirk said her hands ranged from “frostnip” to 3rd and 4th degree frostbite.

Large puss-filled blisters covered the woman’s hands.

Her doctor was eventually able to drain the blisters.

Lucky for her, Quirk says it looks like she won’t lose any of her fingers.

“The only ones to worry about is my left pinky and right middle fingertip,” she wrote on her imgur page.

The woman told Mashable that the whole experience has been eye-opening.

“People especially in my age group don’t realise how serious a simple night out having too many can become in harsh, unknown climates,” Quirk said. “I haven’t really had a big night since. Its definitely been a bit of a reality check. Drinking to that point is never something I’ve aimed for, but has been a reckless accident. This is a huge reminder of how terrifying recklessness can be.”

Click here to read more on Quirk’s story.

