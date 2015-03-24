5K runners angry over no race, no refunds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA -- It is the season for fun runs and marathons, but a number of runners say they paid for a race that has not happened yet.

They claim they paid last year and now they are worried they will not get their money back

Anna Mercer found the Everglow 5K on Facebook. It looked like fun so she decided to sign up and pay to enter.

"They had pictures, a map of the run, so I was pretty excited," Mercer said.

That excitement died down when she got an email.

"I got an email saying it was canceled and that it would be rescheduled for May," Mercer said.

According to the email, the race had been moved to May 30, 2015 at Dead Woods Haunted Forest in Luther.

"I realized it wasn't too far away so I looked it up, you know, just to figure out the new location, and the website was gone," Mercer said.

She found the event’s Facebook page has also now been deleted.

Mercer did some digging and found the 5K’s organizer and reached out to him.

"My email, was is this race canceled? If not when can I expect a refund,” Mercer asked.

She got no reply and assumed it was a scam.

After telling us her story, NewsChannel 4 did some digging of our own.

We found the organizer never signed a contract to have the initial event at the fairgrounds.

Then we checked with its new location, Dead Woods Haunted Forest.

Owner David Hennessey says he met with the organizer of the race back in October, but after the visit, he never heard back from him.

"He loved it. I sent him a land use agreement and he never did come back and sign it or anything like that," Hennessy said.

"I'm a little frustrated and I wonder how many people he's doing this to,” Mercer said.

Runners who signed up for the Everglow 5K were told their money would benefit Feed the Children.

We spoke to the organization members Tuesday, who said they never officially agreed to be the charity partner.

Tuesday, we reached out to the 5K’s organizer by phone and email, but so far, no response.

We spoke with another runner, who says she is also worried about her refund. When she contacted the organizer to let him know she was speaking with NewsChannel 4, she says she got an immediate promise of a refund.

We will keep you updated.

Report a typo