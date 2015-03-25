The latest damage reports and road closings in Oklahoma

A tornado touched down in Moore, Oklahoma Wednesday evening.

Roads are closed in the area between SW 4 and NW 6 and Janeway and Santa Fe.

The tornado appeared to follow a similar path as the May 20, 2013 tornado. Fortunately, it was much weaker.

Some damage is being reported, including that to tree limbs, roofs and damage to vehicles.

There are also several semi trucks knocked over on their sides in Moore between SW 4 and SW 19th street in Moore. There are no serious injuries reported at this time from the semi rollovers.

City of Moore Emergency Management reports primarily roof damage with some roofs completely removed. Roof and window damage has been reported at Southgate Elementary School.

City of Oklahoma City reports minor damage including debris in roadways and damaged traffic signals. Power lines and power poles are down. Travelers at Will Rogers World Airport were evacuated for approximately 20 minutes earlier in the evening.

Osage County Emergency Management reports damage to several buildings damaged near 209th and Highway 412.

Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency reports significant damage to River Oaks mobile home park near Sand Springs. Additional damage has been reported in the Kiowa Village neighborhood in Tulsa County and roof damage to several neighborhoods across Tulsa.

Damage assessments in the impacted areas are ongoing. Additional damage will continue to be reported to the State Emergency Operations Center throughout the evening and following days.

The Moore Medical Center took some damage, as well. The damage said to be minor and they are still accepting patients there.

The roads are closed in the area of SW 119th & Western because of damage. OKCPD is blocking the area off.

SW 119th & Western remains closed while crews work to clear storm debris. Please avoid the area. — OKC Police Dept (@okcpd) March 26, 2015

Moore Public Schools sent out this message to parents and staff after the storm.

Southgate Elementary was hit by the tornado and the roof is gone. Several homes in the area are badly damaged as well.

Administrators are walking the neighborhood to check on nearby families.

Also, thousands were without power in the metro area. See OG&E's System Watch page for outage information here.

