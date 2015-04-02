× Denied: Judge rules that teen accused of murdering Australian athlete will face jury in Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. – An Oklahoma teenager accused of murdering an Australian athlete out of ‘boredom’ will face a jury in Stephens County.

Last month, Chancey Luna’s attorneys filed a motion to have the first-degree murder trial moved.

Luna’s attorneys said their client could not receive a fair trial in Stephens County, or surrounding counties, because of the high-profile nature of the case.

On Thursday, a judge ruled that Luna’s trial will remain in Duncan.

Luna is charged with murder in the August 2013 shooting death of Christopher Lane.

Lane was shot to death while jogging near his girlfriend’s home in Duncan.

Shortly after the Australian athlete’s death, three teenagers were arrested for the crime.

Michael Jones, 19, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the case.

Jones initially told police that he and Luna shot Lane because ‘they were bored.’

A third teenager, James Edwards, Jr., is being charged with accessory after the fact.

Jury selection for the murder trial is set to begin on April 13.

