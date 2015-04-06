× Consumer Protection Day honors Brad Edwards and deserving Oklahoman

OKLA. CITY – Brad Edwards was In Your Corner and for more than three decades he went to bat for consumers.

Our In Your Corner team has picked up right where Brad left off.

Monday was Consumer Protection Day at the state capitol.

Each year, our team partners up with Oklahoma Attorney General, Scott Pruitt, and other agencies, to warn Oklahomans about the latest scams targeting our state.

Since Brad’s passing, a member of the community is awarded the Brad Edwards Consumer Champion award for their outstanding service to the community.

Brad’s daughter, Ashton, presented this year’s award to Sheryl Presley with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Presley heads up their elderly fraud prevention unit, Triad.

She puts on fraud prevention workshops and advocates for seniors rights.

“She has a big heart,” Pruitt said. “She loves people and she’s making a difference on behalf of Oklahomans and Oklahoma.

Presley says she’s a big fan of Brad Edwards and grew up watching his In Your Corner segments on Channel Four.

“It’s so surreal, because he’s the mentor that I really looked up to,” she said. “I actually watched the news so I could watch his stories, the passion and leadership he had, but he would just go in and fight for people and a lot of times he would get that restitution.”

Presley says another one of her role models was her dad.

He served the Oklahoma City Police Department for 34 years.