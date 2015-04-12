× Man takes 15,000 pound drum roller on alleged drunken joy ride

TULSA, Okla. — The repaving work along Cedar Ave. from Broadway to Kenosha is happening right outside Daniel Summer’s front door.

“They are banging on stuff when they were ripping the road up, it was really loud,” Summers said.

When crews aren’t working, they machinery is parked near his lawn.

“They’ve been parked out here for a while, but I’ve never had the desire to climb in and go driving around,” Summers said.

But on Wednesday, someone did.

Police say Jeffrey Orr decided to take a 15,000 pound drum roller for a spin, according to police. Police also say he was drunk.

“That’s crazy…That’s really hard to believe that someone would do that,” Summers said.

Officers say that once he got ahold of the piece of equipment he drove up and down the road, up and down the alley ways, where neighbors heard the commotion.

That’s when Orr stopped in the middle of the road, where he was arrested.

Sgt. Thomas Cooper said that it’s not uncommon to have theft reports at construction sites, but something this size was unusual.

“It’s not normal for a piece of construction equipment to be taken from a site and obviously go on a joy ride with it up and down an alleyway in a residential area,” Cooper said.

As for why Orr got behind the wheel…

“The suspect said that he had previously worked at a construction rental company so he knew how to operate the vehicle,” Cooper said.

“For somebody to do that, that’s really crazy,” Summers said.

