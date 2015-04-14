Arrest made after bomb threats in Stillwater schools

STILLWATER, Okla. — Stillwater schools have received two bomb threats within the last seven days, leading to the arrest of an 8th grade student from Stillwater Junior High Tuesday.

The student was arrested for the felony of Making a Bomb Threat, and was delivered to the Payne County district court for an initial appearance the same day, police say.

There was a bomb threat on the afternoon of Monday, April 13, according to a media release from Stillwater Police.

Officials say around 1:40 p.m., several students reported a bomb threat message written on a bathroom wall at Stillwater Junior High School.

That’s when police say school administrators initiated their Shelter-in-Place response plan for students and staff, and then searched the school for any signs of a bomb.

Reports say the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Bomb Squad and their dogs were also brought in, but nothing was found.

Stillwater Junior High School Principal John Fields released a message to parents and guardians of students at SJHS ensuring that proper action was taken in response to the threat.

Stillwater Police say it “does not consider this to be a credible threat.”

There was a similar bomb threat at Stillwater Middle School on Thursday, April 9.

“The message at the junior high appears to be a copycat threat following the middle school threat last week,” Chief of Police Ryan McCaghren said in the media release.

Investigators are working to find out who is behind the crimes.

If you have information about the Stillwater Middle School and Stillwater Junior High School bomb threats, you are asked to call the Stillwater Police Department at (405) 372-4171.

