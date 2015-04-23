UPDATE: Man dies after crashing into semi in south Oklahoma City
UPDATE: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 48-year-old Oklahoma man has died from injuries he sustained in the crash.
Authorities say Johnny Collier was driving eastbound on I-240 when he attempted to change lanes behind a semi-truck.
That semi-truck then stopped, and Collier hit it from behind.
He died at a hospital a short time later.
OKLAHOMA CITY – Emergency crews were on scene of a serious injury accident in south Oklahoma City.
Initial reports indicate a truck crashed into a semi truck in the EB lanes of I-240 near Shields Thursday morning.
No word on the extent of injuries at this time.
Police say traffic in the area was backed up due to the accident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.