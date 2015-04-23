Extreme fire danger expected for several days

UPDATE: Man dies after crashing into semi in south Oklahoma City

Posted 8:26 am, April 23, 2015, by , Updated at 03:17PM, April 23, 2015
UPDATE: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 48-year-old Oklahoma man has died from injuries he sustained in the crash.

Authorities say Johnny Collier was driving eastbound on I-240 when he attempted to change lanes behind a semi-truck.

That semi-truck then stopped, and Collier hit it from behind.

He died at a hospital a short time later.

OKLAHOMA CITY – Emergency crews were on scene of a serious injury accident in south Oklahoma City.

Initial reports indicate a truck crashed into a semi truck in the EB lanes of I-240 near Shields Thursday morning.

No word on the extent of injuries at this time.

Police say traffic in the area was backed up due to the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 

