UPDATE: Man dies after crashing into semi in south Oklahoma City

UPDATE: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 48-year-old Oklahoma man has died from injuries he sustained in the crash.

Authorities say Johnny Collier was driving eastbound on I-240 when he attempted to change lanes behind a semi-truck.

That semi-truck then stopped, and Collier hit it from behind.

He died at a hospital a short time later.

OKLAHOMA CITY – Emergency crews were on scene of a serious injury accident in south Oklahoma City.

Initial reports indicate a truck crashed into a semi truck in the EB lanes of I-240 near Shields Thursday morning.

No word on the extent of injuries at this time.

Police say traffic in the area was backed up due to the accident.

Serious injury accident between a truck and a semi in the EB lanes of I-240 at Shields. You may want to find an alternate route. — OKC Police Dept (@okcpd) April 23, 2015

