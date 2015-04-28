Rain brings relief to Oklahoma lakes, but still below capacity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - This week's rain provided some much-needed relief to our drought stricken state.

The wet weather helped water levels rise at some local lakes.

Levels at Lake Hefner went up by about a foot, but the low levels didn't happen overnight and it won't get better with just one good rain.

"Lake levels can go up and down pretty easily," said Malarie Gotcher, an Oklahoma City water conservation specialist.

After the rains stopped, Lake Hefner remains nearly 11 feet below capacity.

"Even though we've had a lot of rain, we still need more," said Gotcher.

Flying overhead in Bob Moore Chopper 4, water pours through the Lake Hefner canal, connecting Hefner to Lake Overholser.

This week's rain has helped raise the waterline across the metro.

"Our lakes have gone from 51 percent in March to 65 percent today," said Gotcher.

Regardless of the lake levels, the city will restrict the use of outdoor watering for the foreseeable future.

"We're always in mandatory odd-even watering. We're trying to be good stewards of water resources," said Gotcher.

Water conservation is important because the state remains in the middle of a drought, despite the recent rains.

