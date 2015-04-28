Your Smartphone could be tracking your every move, here is how to turn it off

If you have an iPhone or Android, chances are it is tracking your every move and you may not realize it.

Turning this specific feature off will not interfere with your maps apps or any other location service you wish to have enabled.

iPhone: Settings –> Privacy –> Location Services –> System Services –> Frequent Locations –> Clear History –> Toggle the switch to Off.

Android: Settings-->Network Connections-->Scroll down to Locations---> Find Google Location History---> Delete the history locations and then hit OFF.

On All Android devices you want to look for 'Google Location History', this is what you want to delete and then toggle an enable button to the off position.