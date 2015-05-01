Billy Donovan speaks for the first time as Oklahoma City Thunder head coach

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Thunder and new head coach Billy Donovan are hosting a press conference at the Chesapeake Arena Friday to talk about the big transition.

The decision for Donovan to replace Scott Brooks as the Thunder’s head coach was announced Thursday.

The exact terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed, but reports say the five-year deal is worth approximately $30 million.

Donovan has spent his last 19 seasons at the University of Florida.

During his time there, he led the Gators to two national championships and four trips to the Final Four, while amassing a record of 467-186 (.715).

“We wanted to identify a person with the traits associated with high achieving leaders in their respective fields; a continuous learning mentality, the ability to adapt, evolve and innovate, intrinsically motivated, humility, and great tactical competence,” Thunder GM Sam Presti said in a news release Thursday.

“I am honored and humbled to be named the head coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder. I knew that it would take a unique opportunity to leave the University of Florida and that is clearly how I look at this situation,” Donovan said in the same release.

Donovan has also coached the USA Basketball’s U18 and U19 National Teams for the last three years.