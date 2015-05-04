Update: Victim found in Edmond creek identified

UPDATE: Officials have identified the victim found inside the car as 38-year-old Colin Kennard.

EDMOND, Okla. – Emergency crews were on scene of a fatal car accident in Edmond Monday morning.

Police say one person was found dead in a car that overturned in a creek near Midwest Blvd. and Air Depot Blvd.

Bob Moore Chopper 4 pilot Jon Welsh says the car appears to have caught fire at some point.

Police say the deceased may be someone who was reported missing over the weekend. However, the person’s identity has not yet been confirmed.

The area was shut down while officials cleared the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Traffic diverted at Covell between Air Depot & MW blvd because of fatal wreck. pic.twitter.com/yw2aIEv2LK — Edmond Police Dept (@EdmondPD) May 4, 2015