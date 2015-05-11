× Oklahoma lawmakers calling on OU to provide restitution to family for stolen Nazi art

OKLAHOMA CITY – A group of lawmakers are calling for the University of Oklahoma to return a painting that was stolen by the Nazis in France during World War II.

‘Shepherdess Bringing in the Sheep’ is currently hanging in the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art on the OU campus.

For the past several months, Leone Meyer has been fighting to get her father’s painting back.

House Resolution 1026 directs the university to look into the chronology of ownership and custody of the art.

“It is simply shameful that the University of Oklahoma would choose to resist this attempt to right a wrong. These 26 House authors who filed this resolution want to be on the right side of history. I assure you others will add their names as House authors.”

The resolution says museums “are not only required to act legally but also ethically and morally, as well as take affirmative steps to maintain integrity so as to warrant public confidence.”

“If it is determined from provenance research that an object in its collection was unlawfully appropriated during the Nazi era without subsequent restitution, the House of Representatives hereby directs the University of Oklahoma and the Fred Jones Jr Museum of Art to resolve the matter in an equitable, appropriate, and mutually agreeable manner, including restitution.”

