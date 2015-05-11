Recipes for two staple items that could save you money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

These two recipes for two staple items are not only delicious, but they will also save you money.

Those who are following along with our Chef Kyle segment will need to know the mayonnaise recipe for upcoming features.

We are also making a steak/burger sauce that is incredible easy and also very similar to a highly popular, pricey sauce.

Mayonnaise:

2 Egg Yolks

2 T Dijon Mustard

2 2/3 C Canola Oil

3 T lemon juice

5 drops Tabasco

1 TablespoonWater

Salt/Pepper to taste

Using immersion blender (or regular blender) combine egg yolks and mustard.

In a thin stream, while blending, add Canola Oil.

Add lemon juice, water, Tabasco, salt and pepper.

Store in tightly covered container under refrigeration. Keeps a week easily.

Steak/Burger Sauce: