Two Oklahoma men, 14-year-old survive terrifying fishing trip

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. -- Three men have been found after a terrifying boat trip Saturday night.

Pottawatomie County crews were looking for the three people for several hours.

Families say the men said they would be back Saturday night, but weren't reported found until around 1:03 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say a pick up truck was located near Hard Jail Bridge, just south of Earlsboro.

The only phone police were able to contact was one that was left in the truck.

An airboat from Seminole County also helped with the search.

All three were eventually found near the Maud Bridge in Seminole County, according to the sheriff.

Authorities say the two older men had a 14-year-old in the boat with them. Police say the boat overturned and the 14-year-old boy almost drowned.

But the three survived and made their way to a house in Maud, where they spent the night.

