Deputies allegedly find meth, marijuana and PCP during traffic stop

OKLAHOMA CITY – Three people are facing several charges after a traffic stop early Monday morning.

Around 2 a.m. on Monday, an Oklahoma County Sheriff’s deputy spotted a van running a stop sign near N.W. 206th St. and N. Portland Ave.

When the deputy walked up to the van, he noticed there were two children inside the car with three adults.

During the stop, the deputy said he smelled marijuana coming from the car.

After searching the van, authorities allegedly discovered methamphetamine, PCP and marijuana.

Officials say 32-year-old Erica Swart, 32-year-old James Lester and 28-year-old Kenneth Johnson were arrested for three counts of possession of drugs, possession of drugs in the presence of a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lester was also arrested for a felony warrant.

