Organization accepting clothing donations for flood victims in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA — Christmas Connection is known for its signature Christmas Shopping program. But with so many Oklahomans in need after disastrous weather, the organization is already giving a helping hand.

Christmas Connection’s Disaster Relief Program gives families who have suffered flood, tornado, or even fire damage basic items such as clothing, shoes, undergarments, toiletries, sheets and bedding, dishes, towels, and other household item as needed.

If you would like to donate your gently-used items, Christmas Connection is accepting

Clothing

Socks & Undergarments

Shoes

Dishes & Cookware

Sheets & Bedding

Towels

Donations can be made at all metro Quik Print locations during business hours or items may also be delivered to the Christmas Connection store at 5728 S. May Avenue at S.W. 59th. Christmas Connection is open Monday from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., and the second Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. noon.

Christmas Connection is a 501(c)3 nonprofit agency and all donations are tax deductible. All families that shop at Christmas Connection are screened by partner agencies to ensure they are truly in need of assistance. A referral from one of the partner agencies is required before a shopping appointment can be made.

