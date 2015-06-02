× Struggling to find things to do this summer? We’ve got you covered

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you are struggling to find things to do this summer, several organizations around the metro have you covered.

The Myriad Gardens, the Oklahoma City Zoo, and other places around the metro are offering a wide range of activities for you and your children this summer.

Myriad Gardens

The Myriad Gardens Annual Children’s Festival is bringing Charlotte’s Web to life.

Starting Friday, June 5, join the Gardens at Zuckerman’s Farm and the Somerset County Fair and enjoy free arts and crafts, performances by Oklahoma Children’s Theatre, games and other activities.

Click here for the full schedule of activities.

Charlotte’s Web Spring Fest 2015 will last June 5 – June 14.

Also at the Myriad Gardens this summer is SONIC Summer Movie Nights.

The movie nights will take place Wednesdays at 9 p.m. July 8 – August 19.

You can bring chairs or a blanket and a picnic to the event. You can also enjoy the variety of local food trucks and vendors.

The SONIC Summer Movie Nights schedule includes:

Paddington – Wednesday, July 8

Back to the Future – Wednesday, July 15

Big Hero 6 – Wednesday, July 22

The Wizard of Oz – Wednesday, July 29

Finding Nemo – Wednesday, August 5

E.T. – Wednesday, August 12

Guardians of the Galaxy – Wednesday, August 19

Oklahoma City Zoo

The Oklahoma City Zoo is offering numerous activities for you and your children this summer.

Tuesdays in June and July the Zoo is offering Wild Tuesdays Story Time Safaris.

These story sessions are perfect for children 11 and under. These free story sessions are held at 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. on Grandma’s Porch in the Children’s Zoo.

The story sessions are themed around fun, and include a craft activity, keeper chat and a snack.

Wednesdays are way back Wednesdays at the Oklahoma City Zoo where admission is just $1 per person in July and August.

The Oklahoma City Zoo also has some good news for fathers.

On Father’s Day, the zoo is letting fathers in for free with any paid admission.

The City of Oklahoma City

Click here to see a long list of special events the City is offering this summer.

Norman

Norman is offering family movie nights in Andrews Park throughout the summer.

All movies are free and start at sunset. Activities start around 8 p.m.

The Family Movie Night schedule includes:

Frozen, June 5

Jurassic Park, June 26

Paddington, July 10

Big Hero 6, July 24

Yukon

The City of Yukon is also offering a lot of fun activities this summer. But the best part about them? They are all free.

Some of the free activities include:

More events will be added to this list as information becomes available. Check back for updates.

