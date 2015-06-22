Extreme fire danger expected for several days

Simple, fresh recipe to dress up summer salads

Posted 4:50 pm, June 22, 2015, by , Updated at 11:09AM, January 25, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

When you are thinking about a simple meal for the summer, you may find yourself reaching for something light.

In this heat, simple, healthy and cool eating is best.

If you are looking for a way to dress up a simple salad, this recipe for lemon yogurt dressing may do the trick.

16oz (2 small containers) Plain, Lo-Fat Yogurt

4 t fresh Lemon juice

2 t Dijon Mustard

2 t chopped, fresh Parsley

1/4 t Garlic Powder

Pinch Salt

Whisk together. Flavor will improve/enhance in 4-6 hours, but may be used immediately.

See a mistake? Report a typo here.