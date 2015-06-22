View the virtual guestbook celebrating the life of Bob Barry, Jr.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY-- Even though we are saddened at the sudden loss of our friend Bob Barry, Jr., we wish to celebrate his life.

His legacy was built covering Oklahoma sports, but he touched countless lives in so many ways.

On June 20, Bob Barry, Jr. was killed in a car accident in northwest Oklahoma City.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the countless television viewers and listeners of his daily radio show who welcomed him into their homes and lives on a regular basis for decades.

He is remembered for his incredible optimism, smile, sense of humor and work ethic. You could always count on a kind word, encouragement and a few laughs whenever Bobby was around the newsroom. Even though he loved sports, Bobby loved his family even more. He always said the happiest moments of his life included marrying the love of his life and the birth of his children.

He is survived by his wife, 'the lovely Gina,' and his four children; Matt, Tanner, Evan and Gracie. He also has a brother, Frank, who lives in Norman.

A memorial service was held Friday, June 26 at 11 a.m. inside Crossings Community Church.

We welcome you to sign our guest book below. Please keep scrolling to find the comment section.

Please share a memory of Bobby, send condolences to the family or offer a prayer. He will be missed.