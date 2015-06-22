View the virtual guestbook celebrating the life of Bob Barry, Jr.

OKLAHOMA CITY-- Even though we are saddened at the sudden loss of our friend Bob Barry, Jr., we wish to celebrate his life.
His legacy was built covering Oklahoma sports, but he touched countless lives in so many ways.
On June 20, Bob Barry, Jr. was killed in a car accident in northwest Oklahoma City.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the countless television viewers and listeners of his daily radio show who welcomed him into their homes and lives on a regular basis for decades.
Photo Gallery
He is remembered for his incredible optimism, smile, sense of humor and work ethic. You could always count on a kind word, encouragement and a few laughs whenever Bobby was around the newsroom. Even though he loved sports, Bobby loved his family even more. He always said the happiest moments of his life included marrying the love of his life and the birth of his children.
He is survived by his wife, 'the lovely Gina,' and his four children; Matt, Tanner, Evan and Gracie. He also has a brother, Frank, who lives in Norman.
A memorial service was held Friday, June 26 at 11 a.m. inside Crossings Community Church.
We welcome you to sign our guest book below. Please keep scrolling to find the comment section.
Please share a memory of Bobby, send condolences to the family or offer a prayer. He will be missed.
1,416 comments
Rachelle Beighey
It is still so hard to believe! Oklahomans hearts are broken and saddened over the loss. Sincere prayers for the family in this difficult time. Rest in peace BBJ.
John Corpolongo
Although I never met Bob Jr. in person I feel like I knew him very well both from listening to him on the Sports Animal and watching his sportscasts all these years on Channel 4. All I can say is that I enjoyed his humor, enthusiasm and love of sports immensely. The coverage of sports in Oklahoma will never be the same without him. One of his most admirable traits, in my opinion, is his love and support for all Oklahoma teams- including OSU. I really appreciated and admired that about him. I am already missing him terribly and my thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and colleagues.
RIP BBJ.
Susan Sam
Thank you so much for allowing the celebration of Bobby’s life to be streamed. I never had the pleasure of actually meeting him, yet watching him grow up on channel 4 made it seem like he was part of my family. He brought such joy to so many …even those he’d never been in personal contact with. I loved hearing the stories and knowing that the Bobby that I ‘knew’ was an even greater person in real life.
My condolences to each of you and all those who loved him. The world will be emptier with him gone, and yet he made it soooo much bigger.
marice
My thoughts and prayers for the Berry family and all that knew and loved him. Being a transplant from Oklahoma now living in SC, we still call Oklahoma home. Just like his dad, BBJ will be greatly missed. God bless and keep you all and comfort you in the days to come.
Armona Moss
Our sincere sympathy to your family. You will be great missed. God welcomed a true man of integrity when you left this life.
Regina Hernandez
Rest in peace Bob berry jr
Brenda Ritchey
Bobby,was a Great Friend! We are going to miss him so much! God Bless his family! Sorry for the loss! May God Bless You! Brenda (Swanson) Ritchey
Monica Liebscher
I am so sorry for the loss of this wonderful man with an enthusiastic smile.It was so apparent his love of God America Oklahoma. Family Friends and sports.It is sad that he left us too young but we are the better for knowing him.God be with his family. Friends and coworkers.🌅
Mark Mayes
RIP
It won’t ever be the same!
gayla batson
Goodbye my friend.may god bless you forever and always.hugs and prayers.
Lu Billings
Many years ago I was in Toastmasters with Bob. He was so kind in his critiques, and when things were tense, he’d smile that smile or crack a joke and like magic, everything was okay. I have never forgotten him and never will. He was one of the best.
ohyouchick
I was amazed by the amount of positive memories that were shared as I watched your celebration of life service. Though I did not know you personally, by listening to all the kind words and stories shared, I believe you were one amazing man, on and off television. I enjoyed hearing about all the ways you made your wife feel so special. Prayers for your family and friends.
Sandy
In my entire adult life (66 years old) there has been a Barry reporting sports on Channel 4. No one can replace them. Missing BBJ like crazy!!
PJ Cooper
Enjoy Waymon’s smile again Boomer Buddies forever!
Steven
The worst thing about this life is death….and when it happens we are never ready for it….I AM TRULY SORRY HE WILL BE MISSED GREATLY..
Victoria Wagner
This amazing man will never be forgotten. His loss pains all of Oklahoma. He will live on through us. Rest in Peace Bob Berry Jr.
Nancy and Arnold Allen
We have followed Bob Barry, Jr.’s reporting and career for years. We will really miss him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, co-workers, friends and all who are grieving his loss. Thank you to all at channel 4 who have made these many stories available to us to read about Bobby and for having his memorial service on line.
Barbara Henderson
My prayers and thoughts are with the family I always watched Bob Barry Sr. When he would do the sports and when he passed I would watch Bob Barry Jr. They both were Hilarious always had a since of humor they both will be missed very much may God bless his family and give them strength. He will be missed very much
sex
Thank you so much! This a very good web site.
Ginger Parnell
So sorry,prayers and blessing Bobby was class personfied
Linda St,. Onge
I am so sorry for the loss his family and friends/coworkers have suffered. I am sorry for myself and all those who feel as if we’ve lost a personal friend. god bless us all, every one. and may the soul of BBJ rest in peace.
Kirby Evans
3 buddies and I went to the Big 12 Championship FB at Kansas City, we are pretty drunk in the bar and BBJ asks us on camera, which was really cool, so we call our wives who start watching, when one of the wives starts screaming you sumbeqtch, you don’t have your wedding ring on….but it was cool to be asked on camera, except for the one guy, who is now divorced……
Steven. W. Jennings
He was a great person who really did enjoy people and families . he will be missed . On the other hand he was famous and a pro with channel 4 on sports God bless and please keep close to his family .
Kathy Baker
Bobby and I go way back to Junior High!! I will always cherish my fond High School memories of watching him play basketball, joke around in the training room enjoying life. As an athletic trainer, I had the honor of taping his ankles before practices and games, and still to this day, cherish those interactions the most. Through the years our paths have crossed from time to time, but none have been so vivid as the most recent times at Norman High’s 40th reunion. As I paged through the various pictures from that event a few weeks ago I reflected even more on how wonderful Bobby and his entire family are. I cherish those recent memories the most. My thoughts and prayers are with and will be with you all (BBJ’s family and closest friends and colleagues) for many, many weeks to come. I loved him first and am overjoyed with the wonderful life he had the privilege of living. Bobby held and will always hold a wonderful place in my heart. (((hugs)))
Tammy McDaniel
I had the pleasure of meeting Bobby while a student at Oklahoma Christian. I worked for the men’s basketball program and responsible for getting the stats and game summaries to the media. He was always so gracious and without fail, smiled with his whole body. After leaving OC, i had the privilege of working for Oklahoma Special Olympics. Our paths crossed again through many events, state games, etc. he was always willing to do whatever was asked of him and made our special athletes shine. He will be missed as he touched the lives of all he met! God bless you.
Kelsey Diaz
To his family from mine . Take your time . It’s not a race to feel better. Remember , listen, and feel his presence. We all love you and will be praying for yall. Keep your head up because you know he wouldn’t want you to be sad Enjoy what you had with him and No matter what, he will be there with you all forever and will be watching over you !!!!
Colleen Farrah
I’m not exactly a sports person, but I love my Sooner football, and the Thunder. I still miss hearing Bob Sr calling the Sooner games, and now I will miss Bob Jr’s antics just as much! My heart is broken for his family & friends, and they’re all in my prayers. He will definitely be missed.
Cpt and Mrs J W Pickering
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Barry Family especially his lovely wife Gena and all of Bobs Children.
My wife and I always continued watching the newscasts just to enjoy BBJs personality shine threw. We will continue to watch just to see his spirit as we know his spirit will live on….
Thank You Bobby.. We will miss you
Travis Davis
I have grown up in OKC all my life and Bob Barry senior, BBJ were like family. I stopped at a remote location where BBJ was doing his show for WWLS and he treated me like family. I miss hearing his voice and seeing his smile.
Donna Stratton
I send for his wife and children and for the kfor family as well. He will be greatly missed I loved to watch him do the sports he always are it so much fun. Again my condolences
Rusty Davis
Love ya Bobby,
See ya soon.
Comments are closed.