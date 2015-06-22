View the virtual guestbook celebrating the life of Bob Barry, Jr.

OKLAHOMA CITY-- Even though we are saddened at the sudden loss of our friend Bob Barry, Jr., we wish to celebrate his life.
His legacy was built covering Oklahoma sports, but he touched countless lives in so many ways.
On June 20, Bob Barry, Jr. was killed in a car accident in northwest Oklahoma City.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the countless television viewers and listeners of his daily radio show who welcomed him into their homes and lives on a regular basis for decades.
He is remembered for his incredible optimism, smile, sense of humor and work ethic. You could always count on a kind word, encouragement and a few laughs whenever Bobby was around the newsroom. Even though he loved sports, Bobby loved his family even more. He always said the happiest moments of his life included marrying the love of his life and the birth of his children.
He is survived by his wife, 'the lovely Gina,' and his four children; Matt, Tanner, Evan and Gracie. He also has a brother, Frank, who lives in Norman.
A memorial service was held Friday, June 26 at 11 a.m. inside Crossings Community Church.
Please share a memory of Bobby, send condolences to the family or offer a prayer. He will be missed.
Jim
Bob Jr. Will be missed the smile, the happy positive attitude , and the love of people thanks BobJr.
Erin Goodpasture
God blessed you Bob Barry Jr. I loved your great sense of humor you were the best sportscaster in the world I will miss your wonderful smile
Joy Williams
Bob Berry Jr was a professional journalist who loved his job and sports. He brought so much enthusiasm, fun, accurateness and fairness to his profession. News Channel 4 is like having family come into your home each day & evening. He will be missed and forever be remembered by all those who loved him. Our heartfelt sympathy to his family, friends and co-workers.
Stacia Dupree
My sympathy to the loved ones and all mourning this loss. BBJ will always be remembered, in part for his enthusiasm. Having not personally met him, I believe that enthusiasm was likely a character trait and makes his absence deeply felt by many. BBJ is irreplaceable, and no one will be capable of filling his shoes.
John And Deidra Wall
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Bob Barry Jr family .
Sandra Folsom
Our thoughts & prayers go out to Bob Barry Jr’s wife & children & the KFOR family. We never had the pleasure of meeting BBJ but have watched him since the first time he appeared on Channel 4 Sports in 1982. His zest for life & especially Sports was so engaging. He made watching Sports fun & exciting! He will Forever be missed! Our sympathies & prayers. James & Sandra Folsom
Gerald Brinlee
Life is so fragile, We all take it for granted- just proves you need to cherish the days you have, God only promises the moment. Loved BBJ and his zeal for sports and life, never meet him but sure feels like a brother to me. GOD calls us all home at some point.
GOD BLESS Bobs family and all the KFOR family.
Phyllis Lawson
I shared a birthday with him
Gary
I have never really liked sports except for basketball every now and then, but I almost always watched the sports segment on channel 4 because of Bob Barry Jr. He had such a wonderful personality and made the boring sports seem interesting and funny. I used to watch his dad and it seems like I knew BBJ because I have watched him for so long. Oklahoma will not be the same without Jr. and neither will sports.
Connie Fehrmann
I am so very sorry for Bob Barry Jr’s family and friends. I didn’t know him personally, but felt like I did. He has been in my living room every day when I watched the news. RIP! Bob, and know someone you never knew thought a lot of you.
Drew Naccarato
The loss of Bob Barry, Jr. is a profound and stark reality. BBJ joined his dad at channel 4 the same year I first moved to Edmond, OK, 1982. I’ve watched him grow over these years. My heart goes out to the whole Baary family. May God be at your sides as you grieve this tragedy.
James rachal
Just wanted to let you know how much I will miss Bobby. I was a senior when he was a sophmore in high school. I started along with Dean Blevins Amdy Martin And Doug Miller. Our team manager was out of town so Bobby ask to fill in.He had the coat and tie and the whole getup on along with a towel over his shoulder like a regular coach. the ref made a call Bobby did not agree with, he trough the towel and was talked to by the ref. I thought Max was going to kill him. It was so funnay God be with your family during this time of loss. James Rachal
crystal noah
Still hard to believe he’s no longer with us. He was all things Oklahoma. Boomer Sooner Bob, mar you rest in peace.
crystal noah
“May” you rest in piece
jjsooner
I am so sorry for he and his family. I am a listener of WWLS for years now and always loved his show in the morning. Thank you for your passion. I miss Bob Sr. as well just as much. Incredibly talented family. May God keep you safe.
Cheryl Mullendore
I am so sorry sorry for your loss. Bobby was loved by everyone as his dad was. It was such a shock to everyone. Him and his Dad were two of the BEST Sports Casters I have every listen to. They both had such a great personality and loved our Oklahoma Sports. I will always miss them both. We all have lost a great Man. My condolences go out to the family and his second family ch.4. God needed BBJ. for another chapter. We all will miss seeing his face on ch. 4
Lola cresente
We will miss him,when my husband and I went to live in south America I would get on the computer and watch him ,cause he was home for me.he always made you feel like you were family.that’s his gift a talented man and brother.watch over us bbj,we love you.
Melinda Keeley
I sure will miss BBJ. He was the most optimistic person on the planet, just like his father. How much fun is going on in heaven! RIP BBJ.
Brenda (Swanson) Ritchey
May God Bless your Family!
Brenda(Swanson) Ritchey
May Gos Bless You Family!
Abbotts
Our family is a KFOR family…news/weather/sports – we feel like channel 4 is a part of our family. Bob Barry will be missed greatly. He was so kind when we’d see him and was even nice enough to take a picture with us at a remote broadcast. We pray for healing and joy in the midst of the grief.
Julie Guilford
I always enjoyed watching his broadcasts. He was such a personable man…someone you wanted to be friends with. Comfort and peace to his loving family.
Lori Goebel Daffern
May God’s peace still your minds, so all can hear HIM speak to your broken hearts.
With respectable memories from a distant high school friend.
paula
I’m praying for your family. my church family is praying for your family.
Susie Boydston
We will miss you Bobby! Our loss is Heaven’s Gain!
