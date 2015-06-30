UPDATE : Northbound I-44 back open following deadly accident

UPDATE: Crews cleaned up the scene and reopened the highway to traffic.

Authorities have since identified the victim as 61-year-old Debra Brown. Investigators say Brown accidentally hit the back of a red Volkswagen Jetta while traveling northbound on I-44.

OKLAHOMA CITY – Drivers may need to avoid a busy interstate following a crash.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., emergency crews were called to an accident along northbound I-44 and N.W. 23rd St.

The three inside lanes are blocked and traffic is backed up for miles.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

Initial reports indicate one person was killed in the crash and troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are on scene to investigate.

This is a developing story.

Refresh this page for updated information.

See a mistake? Report a typo here.