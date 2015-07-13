Watch baby’s heartwarming reaction to seeing clearly for the first time

Extreme fire danger expected for several days

Posted 10:45 am, July 13, 2015
CINCINNATI, Ohio — It’s video that is sure to melt your heart.

A Cincinnati woman posted video to Facebook of her baby girl, Piper, trying on her tiny glasses for the first time.

At first, Piper had a moment of resistance where she grabbed them and tried to push them off her head. But once they were in place, the little girl smiled and seemed to be enjoying seeing clearly.

Sinclair wrote on Facebook that she discovered her daughter needed glasses after taking her for a checkup to find out why she wasn’t crawling. At first, the doctor thought she had an astigmatism. But it turned out she was extremely farsighted.

The video was posted a month ago and has gone viral. As of late Monday morning it had more than 18 million views.

