Colorado woman’s dashcam captured what really happened when she dropped her car off at repair shop

WINDSOR, Colo. – When you drop your car off at a repair shop, you expect to have it fixed by the time you pick it back up.

“I expected them to treat it better than anybody else in the world would treat my car,” said Veronica Pief.

Pief says she dropped her Kia Soul off at Peak Kia North in Windsor, Colorado because her radio’s speed volume control needed to be fixed.

Four days later, she picked up her car and downloaded video from her dashboard camera.

“When I first saw this video, I can tell you, I was furious,” Pief told KUSA. “I was very angry to even think that my property was treated this way.”

Instead of repairing the radio, the video shows a dealership employee driving her car about 200 miles over the span of 17 hours.

In fact, she says the employee drove her car to his house multiple times, to Sam’s Club, to McDonald’s, to the bank and even on a road trip.

“To me, a test drive is going and driving a car, not going doing personal errands,” Pief said.

Pief says the video even showed the man driving through a red light at an intersection, nearly causing an accident.

“It’s solid red. He guns the car,” Pief said. “You could hear my engine rev up and he drives straight through the red light.”

Pief says she immediately brought it to the attention of dealership managers, but says they were not concerned.

“Afterwards, they just blew us off. They didn’t care,” Pief said. “They didn’t show any concern.”

“I don’t want anybody to be upset with us,” Chelsea Clarke, a sales manager at Peak Kia North, said. “That employee has since been terminated. So, we have handled the employee on it and we’re working on the customer to get everything else resolved.”

Pief says her radio was never fixed and she doesn’t trust the dealership to care for her car.

“No, it’s still not fixed and I don’t want to take my car back to them,” Pief said.

See a mistake? Report a typo here.