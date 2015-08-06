Bounty hunters mistakenly target Phoenix police chief’s home in search of Oklahoma fugitive

PHOENIX, Ariz. – One bounty hunter was arrested after mistakenly targeting a Phoenix police chief’s home in search of an Oklahoma fugitive.

Police say 11 bounty hunters with two fugitive-recovery companies were looking for a fugitive wanted out of Oklahoma when they swarmed the home of Phoenix Police Chief Joseph Yahner while following up on a tip they received via social media.

Several bondsmen at the scene were armed with handguns, officials say.

According to a news release, during the incident, vehicles were parked on the private property with lights shining.

At least one bondsman was banging on the door, yelling, and shining a flashlight inside the home.

Officials say the bondsman was armed, with his weapon unholstered, and demanded the police chief come out of his residence.

When the bondsmen were told the man they were looking for was not at the residence, they refused to leave.

“After awakening him (Yahner) from a dead sleep, he comes out in protection mode,” Sgt. Trent Crump told AZ Central. “And when he does come out and he challenges them, I think they quickly come to realize (the mistake), with the exception of one of them.”

Sgt. Crump say NorthStar Fugitive Recovery owner Brent Farley, 43, refused to leave the property and continued to give commands to Chief Yahner until another bounty hunter pulled him aside.

Police officers arrived and arrested Farley for one count of criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct.

The bondsmen were looking for a black male, approximately 6'3", weighing around 310 pounds. The man is wanted out of Oklahoma on drug charges and did not match a description of the occupants at the home.

Investigators say they are now looking into the initial source of the false information.

A NorthStar employee told AZ Central that the tip came from an Oklahoma number.

