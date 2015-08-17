Plans for redevelopment of shopping center forcing tenants out of properties

OKLAHOMA CITY - A shopping center in the metro is getting a lot of attention, and not all of it is welcome.



The Northeast Shopping Center, located near 36th and Everest, has been around for decades.



However, there are plans to redevelop the center, which means that several tenants are being evicted.

Among those are a handful of churches.

"I don't understand how can someone come and take away somewhere where you come home, this is home, this is our home," said Sharviese Jones.

Inside these doors is where Glory Heights Church has been located for more than a decade.



"We have nowhere else, this is our sanctuary. God's people have got to have something," said Jones.



Sharviese Jones married in this church; her mom is a minister.

She said members found out after Sunday's service that they will have to move out soon, with no notice from their landlord.



"Give them enough time to find somewhere else, help them, at least send out letters or something. Let us be aware," said Jones.



This shopping center was built in the early 1960's and there are only a handful of tenants left.



City leaders want to revamp this area to make it more of a destination for the community.

"Years ago, this shopping center was a thriving shopping center and we're trying to redevelop this back to what it used to be, back in the day," said John A. Pettis, Jr., Oklahoma City councilman for Ward 7.



Oklahoma City Councilman John Pettis Jr. said the city does support the project, but it's not a done deal until the finances are in place.

That's when current tenants will get the notice to move out.



"All of the tenants here are on a month-to-month lease or short-term lease," said Pettis Jr.

"We're all family and I would hate to see it go," said Jones.

There are seven churches in this shopping center and members plan to meet at 7:30 Tuesday night at the center to stand up for their places of worship.

