Former Sooner star announces release from Detroit Lions on Twitter

DETROIT, Mich. – Just a month after his financial decisions made headlines, a former Sooner football star is being released from the Detroit Lions.

On Monday, Ryan Broyles announced that he was being released from the Lions during the team’s first wave of cuts.

“When one door of happiness closes, another opens" Thank you Detroit pic.twitter.com/6dfkRy2Fe4 — Ryan Broyles (@RyanBroyles) August 31, 2015

“Lions organization thank you for believing in me from the very beginning. Mayhew, Lewand, Schwartz, Linehan, Jefferson thanks! Coach Caldwell, Lombardi and Prince thank u! I have enjoyed my time here. Although, It is time for me to move on there will be a special place in my heart for these memories. I’ve been blessed from the very first moment my wife and I touched down in Michigan! Most importantly thanks to the fans for supporting me every step of the way!”

Since his senior year in college, Broyles has been plagued by injuries.

Despite some of those injuries, Broyles was drafted by the Lions in the second round of the 2012 draft out of University of Oklahoma.

While at OU, he set a record for career receptions.

