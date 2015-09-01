× Former teacher suing district for discrimination after her contract was not renewed

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A former school teacher is suing a district in Florida, claiming she was discriminated against.

Audrey Dudek was a math teacher at Edgewater High School but was let go in 2013.

Now, Dudek has filed a lawsuit against the district, claiming she was discriminated against when administrators learned that her husband was black.

“This isn’t about sending a message,” Suzanne Tzuanos, Dudek’s attorney, told WESH. “This is about getting justice for a teacher that was terminated unlawfully.”

According to the lawsuit, the school’s principal and assistant principal treated her differently “because she closely associated with non-whites,” according to a report.

The lawsuit alleges that school officials were “shocked and offended” when they learned her husband, Stacey, is African American.

“The assistant principal complained to her face, talking to, and I quote, ‘those people,’ referring to black members of the faculty and staff,” said Tzuanos.

The school district claims her contract was not renewed due to budget cuts, but Tzuanos says that is not the case.

“The budget didn’t go down in that period of time. Ms. Dudek is a math teacher. There’s a critical need for math teachers at Orange County Public Schools, so the district’s explanation does not hold water,” she said.

The Florida Commission on Human Rights investigated and found there is reason to believe that Dudek was treated differently “based on her gender and race association.”

The district denies all those allegations.

See a mistake? Report a typo here.