Miranda Lambert posts emotional photo to Facebook

NEW YORK CITY — Miranda Lambert posted an emotional picture to her Facebook page Thursday.

In the picture, the notably strong woman is lying on the ground next to graffiti that reads “Protect Yo Heart.”

The recently divorced country star seems vulnerable, and even lifeless, as her hair covers her face and her black dress cloaks her body.

“I don’t normally lay on the sidewalk in NYC…..Words move me…..words make me move. #NYC”

Although former husband Blake Shelton had Miranda’s things moved outside right after the divorce, it seems like she, too, is taking a hard hit in the divorce.

And while we don’t want to celebrate her pain, her caption seems like possible foreshadowing for another chart topper.

Report a typo